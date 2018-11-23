Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

The University of British Columbia is creating a new professorship to study the potential role of marijuana to treat opioid addiction, funded by the provincial government and one of the cannabis industry’s biggest players.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor of cannabis science at the university.

RELATED: Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions says in a statement the professorship will lead clinical trials to explore how cannabis can help people with opioid use disorders stay on their treatment plan.

The ministry says Milloy’s research has shown that daily cannabis use has been linked to an increased likelihood that people will maintain treatment and to a lower risk of street-involved youth starting to inject drugs.

RELATED: Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Minister Judy Darcy says Milloy will be the first professor in Canada focused on closing a knowledge gap between cannabis and opioid treatment.

Marijuana company Canopy Growth is contributing $2.5 million, while the province is paying $500,000 to UBC and the BC Centre on Substance Use for the position.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta proposes $40 million investment into Bighorn Country over five years
Next story
Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Just Posted

Environment Canada calling for 2 to 4 centimetres of snow in Red Deer

Snow will clear up overnight, Saturday will be cloudy, Sunday sunny

Joy’s School of Dance to present Narnia at Red Deer College

Show based on classic children’s story

Jett Grande wins Gold for Canada in International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Worlds Championship

Red Deer athlete has big hopes for his future in the sport

Red Deer Public Works talks snow removal

City starts out winter season with 12,000 tonnes of sand

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

WATCH: Festival of Trees 2018 runs all weekend at Westerner Park

Annual winter festival raises money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Alberta proposes $40 million investment into Bighorn Country over five years

Province seeks feedback on the proposal which brings 3 new provincial parks to the area

Stettler RCMP warning residents about scam

Gift Cloud pyramid scheme

Rimbey RCMP warn of CRA scam artists

The woman was wearing a wig and fake name tag, demanding $6,000 in “payments”

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta SPCA investigating after 15 cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

The cats could have been alongside road four or more days

Most Read