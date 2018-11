Snow will clear up overnight, Saturday will be cloudy, Sunday sunny

Light snow is in the forecast for Red Deer this afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres which will end overnight, leading to fog patches.

With the wind chill, it will be minus seven Celsius in the evening and a chilly minus 13 overnight, according to the weather monitoring agency.

Saturday, Nov. 24th will be cloudy, with the fog patches disappearing by late morning.

Grey Cup Sunday will be sunny and clear, with a high of minus two and low of minus 11.