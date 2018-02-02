Shop and dumpster set on fire near Lacombe

Fire is being investigated as an arson

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 31st, Lacombe Fire Department received a call for service in Lacombe County near RR 275 and Twp Rd 412. There was a shop and dumpster set on fire, which resulted in a substantial loss of property due to the fire.

This fire is being investigated as an arson and Blackfalds RCMP, as well as the Lacombe County Fire department, continue the investigate.

If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

– Connolly