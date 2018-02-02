Recognizing Red Deer’s most extraordinary citizens

It’s time to recognize Red Deer’s most passionate, community minded citizens and organizations by nominating them for a Mayor’s Recognition Award.
The Mayor’s Recognition Awards honours individuals, groups and teams who have made a special contribution that has brought honour and recognition to Red Deer and its citizens at a local or city wide level. These awards are a way of acknowledging and congratulating the extraordinary work they do.
There are five award categories:
- Athletics
- Distinguished Voluntary Service
- Fine & Performing Arts
- Community Builder Award
- Mayor’s Special Award
The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. To learn more about this awards program or to print a nomination form, visit www.reddeer.ca/MRA.