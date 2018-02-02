Recognizing Red Deer’s most extraordinary citizens

It’s time to recognize Red Deer’s most passionate, community minded citizens and organizations by nominating them for a Mayor’s Recognition Award.

The Mayor’s Recognition Awards honours individuals, groups and teams who have made a special contribution that has brought honour and recognition to Red Deer and its citizens at a local or city wide level. These awards are a way of acknowledging and congratulating the extraordinary work they do.

There are five award categories:

Athletics

Distinguished Voluntary Service

Fine & Performing Arts

Community Builder Award

Mayor’s Special Award

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. To learn more about this awards program or to print a nomination form, visit www.reddeer.ca/MRA.