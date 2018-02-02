Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

A Desjardins economist says it’s only a matter of time before Canada’s nickel goes the way of the penny.

Senior economist Hendrix Vachon says that the five-cent piece will seem increasingly less useful because of its low purchasing power and the costs to maintain it.

The same reasons were used as reasons to do away with the penny in 2013, though Vachon says a recycling system for the nickel means the Mint isn’t under as much pressure to produce it as it was with the penny.

READ MORE: Canadian grocers make $3M per year from penny-rounding: UBC study

He believes that if Canada were to phase out the nickel, cash payments would be rounded to the nearest 10 cents and the quarter would become less relevant.

Vachon adds the introduction of a 20-cent coin could be considered, and that the little-used 50-cent coin would become more relevant.

He points out that New Zealand did away with its five-cent coin more than a decade ago, making cash payments more efficient.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP arrest man in two stolen vehicle case over one and a half days
Next story
Shop and dumpster set on fire near Lacombe

Just Posted

Ron MacLean thrilled to be a part of Rogers Hometown Hockey

Red Deer native always happy to support Central Alberta events

UPDATE: One injured as a result of truck ramming into local pizza shop

Truck reverses across parking lot into Red Deer’s Papa Baldy’s Pizza shop

RCMP arrest man in two stolen vehicle case over one and a half days

Red Deer man appears in court after being involved in two different stolen vehicles

Alberta Blue Cross lowers rates based on dental guide

Insurance benefits to reflect fee changes

RDC receives grant to provide coding education for kids ages 6-15

$70,000 grant will go towards summer camps and workshops

Red Deer actress profile: Vanessa Hodgins playing Belle

Red Deer Notre Dame High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

Female coaches face bias, insecurities in joining all levels of sport: experts

UVic coach Dani Sinclair says woman are questioned a little bit more, possibly, than male coaches

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Alberta, B.C. resident charged with serious child pornography crimes

Jonathon Bruenig, 34, has links to Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Most Read