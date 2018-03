A trial had been scheduled to run through to April 6th

Shane McPhee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Red Deer court Monday.

He had been charged with second degree murder, but pled guilty to manslaughter instead.

He had been charged in relation to the death of a man who was dropped off at the Red Deer Regional Hospital on Feb. 13th of 2016.

An autopsy held at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office showed that William Blaine Baker was the victim of a homicide.

More to come.