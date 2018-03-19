Red Deer students raise almost $40,000 for a good cause

École Secondaire Notre Dame High School students have met their goal and raised $39,870.15 for Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre. This number will continue to grow as students wrap up their fundraising.

On March 12th to 17th, teams of six students from École Secondaire Notre Dame High School, St. Francis of Assisi Middle School and their team teacher worked together to complete challenges during the lunch hour to earn points.

Starting on March 16th, student teams along with a parent, completed a 21-hour scavenger hunt and amazing race throughout the City of Red Deer. One hundred per cent of the funds raised went to Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools