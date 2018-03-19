Help City council determine policing priorities

A phone survey runs from March 19th to April 6th

City council wants to hear from residents on community safety issues and police priorities.

An online and telephone survey are underway to gather feedback from citizens to help council better understand what issues the community would like to see Red Deer RCMP focus on, and to set objectives, priorities and goals for the Annual Policing Plan.

“This is an important opportunity for council to learn more about what our citizens are concerned about from a community safety and policing perspective, and to better understand where we need to focus our safety and enforcement efforts,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

The online survey is open to all City of Red Deer residents and takes approximately five to 10 minutes to complete. It’s available at www.reddeer.ca/surveys and will be open until April 6th. The phone survey runs from March 19th to April 6th, with a random sample of landline and cell phone numbers in the City.

In addition to the online and telephone survey, citizens are invited to share their feedback on policing issues with council at the City’s annual Let’s Talk event on April 7th at Parkland Mall.

“The surveys will provide us with valuable information to assist council with our decision-making on behalf of our community. Engaging in meaningful conversations is critical when addressing complex issues like safety and policing,” said Veer. “My council colleagues and I look forward to exploring these issues with citizens at Let’s Talk.”

Let’s Talk is an annual event hosted by the City of Red Deer. Staff representing numerous City departments and agencies are available to answer residents’ questions about projects, programs and services offered by the City. The free, interactive event takes place April 7th, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Parkland Mall. For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/letstalk.

