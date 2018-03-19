Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum holds ‘Spring Pie Sale’

Funds raised are for the betterment of the farm, volunteers say

Volunteers at Sunnybrook Farm Museum have been working hard for the spring home-made pie sale running March 20th-21st.

“I would say our most popular pies are anything to do with rhubarb — rhubarb-Saskatoon, rhubarb-strawberry, quite often we have rhubarb-raspberry, if those berries are available,” said Myrna Schmidt, volunteer pie sale organizer.

About 20 of the ‘Ladies of Sunnybrook Farm’, as the volunteers call themselves, meet at the farm to make the pies together. The pies are frozen and then people can take them home to bake them fresh.

“We have a lot of fun,” Schmidt said.

“Most of us are seniors, we’ve retired and we’re looking for ways to give back to the community and also to just get together with a great group of gals,” she said.

Schmidt added that there are also great guys among the volunteer group, but they don’t help with making the pies, just eating them.

All proceeds from the pie sale go towards the upkeep of the Sunnybrook Farm Museum.

This fundraiser is held in anticipation of the Museum’s first event in May, ‘Spring on the Farm’ when they open to the public.

Sunnybrook is open for visitors all summer, by donation.

Kids can to come out and pet the barnyard animals, check out the historic farm and old Hanna House.

They have also recently finished renovating the Calder School, which was brought from Innisfail to save it from being torn down.

The farm was originally donated by the Bower family and kept active for the public to enjoy a living history of Red Deer right in the City.

“The museum is basically all run on donations and fundraising,” Schmidt said.

The spring pie sale does not typically do as well as the one in the fall, before thanksgiving and Christmas. At last year’s spring pie sale, they sold around 230 pies as opposed to the fall sale where they sold 409 pies and 157 boxes of tarts within the first day.

“Everything is for the betterment of the Farm to keep it up and viable and running,” Schmidt said.