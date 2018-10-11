Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Daniel and Henrik Sedin will soon have their jerseys hanging in the rafters of Rogers Arena.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Thursday that the numbers of the recently retired twin superstars will be retired as part of a week-long celebration next season.

No date has been set for the event.

RELATED: Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Centre Henrik Sedin wore 33 for the Canucks. He had 240 goals and 840 assists over 1,070 games and holds the franchise’s points record.

Left-winger Daniel Sedin wore 22 and is Vancouver’s all-time leading goal scorer, with 393 goals and 648 assists in 1,041 games.

The 38-year-old brothers retired at the end of last season after spending their entire 17-year NHL playing careers with the Canucks.

RELATED: Canucks 1 of 4 Canadian NHL teams without captain

The organization has previously retired four other numbers: right-winger Stan Smyl’s No. 12, left winger Markus Naslund’s No. 19, right winger Pavel Bure’s No. 10, and No. 16, worn by centre and former team president Trevor Linden.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Have a healthy Halloween with City of Red Deer Boo Booklets
Next story
Funding announced for upgrades to Dickson Dam

Just Posted

Turning Point plans to move their services closer to Safe Harbour site

Red Deer City Council to consider land use bylaw amendment, development permit Oct. 15th

Funding announced for upgrades to Dickson Dam

Millions of dollars to go to ‘flood mitigation’ projects across Alberta

Murray McLauchlan brings current tour to Red Deer Oct. 27th

Presenting classics and new tunes, McLauchlan performs at the Memorial Centre

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre hosts open house

Parents and supporters dropped by to chat with staff about what’s new

Ardene to take over the old Sport Chek at Parkland Mall

The Red Deer store will be over 16,000 square feet

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Most Read