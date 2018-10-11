Have a healthy Halloween with City of Red Deer Boo Booklets

Boo Booklets are available at the Collicutt, G.H. Dawe Community, Michener Aquatic and Recreation Centres

Red Deerians looking for a healthier alternative for Halloween giveaways have a new option through the City of Red Deer.

Boo Booklets are now available for purchase from City recreation facilities including the Collicutt, G.H. Dawe Community, Michener Aquatic and Recreation Centres.

Booklets contain 10 tickets, each valid for a single child or youth entry to a City recreation facility. Tickets expire Dec. 31st, 2018.

“We want to encourage healthy, active living for Red Deerians and with this promotion, specifically the kids in our community” said Barb McKee, recreation superintendent. “Boo Booklets are a great option for anyone looking for a healthier alternative to candy for trick or treaters.”

More information on Healthy Halloween and Boo Booklets is available online at www.reddeer.ca/healthyhalloween or by contacting the Recreation section at 403-342-8411 or recreation@reddeer.ca.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer