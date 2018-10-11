Red Deer South MLA Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer North, look on while Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Francois-Philippe Champagne provides details on funding for flood mitigation projects in Alberta, including enhancements to the Dickson Dam in Red Deer County. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

Funding announced for upgrades to Dickson Dam

Millions of dollars to go to ‘flood mitigation’ projects across Alberta

The federal and provincial governments have announced $30 million for disaster mitigation projects across Alberta – including upgrades to the Dickson Dam.

“The damage and devastation caused by the 2013 flood is still fresh in the minds of many Albertans, so today’s federal funding announcement is certainly welcome news,” said Barb Miller, MLA for Red Deer South during the announcement, which was made at Bower Ponds on Oct. 11th.

“Of course, the work on the Dickson Dam will be of particular interest to people here in the Red Deer area,” she added.

Upgrades to the Dickson Dam and the Jensen Dam (near Cardston) will improve spillways and bolster their capacity to discharge water during extreme floods. In Exshaw, reinforced flood mitigation structures along Exshaw Creek will cut debris flooding like that witnessed in the 2013 floods.

Officials say that with these projects, residents of these regions – along with businesses, local infrastructure, roadways and wildlife habitats – will be better protected against the risk of major flooding.

The federal government is providing up to $13 million towards the projects, while the Province is funding up to about $16 million.

Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer North, said whether it’s flood barriers, erosion control, work along vulnerable riverbanks or upgrades to dam infrastructure, “These projects are at the heart of our efforts to help cities and towns adapt to a changing climate where severe weather events are more common.

“Water management infrastructure is critically important to so many communities in Alberta, including Red Deer.

“Improvements will be made to the outlet works of both dams to ensure they can safely handle higher capacities during flood conditions,” she said.

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Francois-Philippe Champagne said that when municipal, provincial and federal governments work well together, that’s simply what people expect to see.

“Infrastructure projects are on the way, and are making a difference in communities large and small and in rural and urban areas,” he said.

“The effects of these extreme weather events don’t go away overnight. It takes time to rebuild, and over the long-term, repairing damaged infrastructure can take a major economic and social toll on our communities,” he said, adding that the Dickson Dam upgrades will see the site able to disburse a greater amount of water and reduce the risk of flooding downstream.

Sedin twins' numbers to be retired by Canucks next season
Kick it to the Curb runs this weekend

Turning Point plans to move their services closer to Safe Harbour site

Red Deer City Council to consider land use bylaw amendment, development permit Oct. 15th

Murray McLauchlan brings current tour to Red Deer Oct. 27th

Presenting classics and new tunes, McLauchlan performs at the Memorial Centre

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre hosts open house

Parents and supporters dropped by to chat with staff about what’s new

Ardene to take over the old Sport Chek at Parkland Mall

The Red Deer store will be over 16,000 square feet

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it's a 'wake up call'

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

Sedin twins' numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be 'the most bullied person'

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

