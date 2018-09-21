Ron Orr wins United Conservative nomination

Lacombe-Ponoka riding

Ron Orr wins United Conservative nomination in Lacombe-Ponoka

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney congratulated Ron Orr following his nomination win as the party’s candidate in Labombe-Ponoka for the 2019 provincial election.

“I would like to congratulate Ron Orr on his nomination victory tonight in Lacombe-Ponoka.

“First elected in 2015, Ron has served his constituents with skill and integrity. As the United Conservative Caucus’ Culture and Tourism Critic, Ron has been an effective advocate for Alberta as a premiere tourist destination and successfully held this government to account on both the culture and tourism files. I am pleased to know that Ron will continue to be a part of our United Conservative team.

“I would also like to thank Thalia Hibbs and her team for their participation in the democratic process and dedication to our movement.”

Previous story
Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer

Around 10 to 15 centimetres expected

Penhold fire crews investigate structure fire

Damage estimated at $30,000

Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle after collisions

Man arrested after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles

City council responding to social and safety issues

Mayor Tara Veer releases statement on City’s ongoing social and safety challenges

Wolf Creek Schools raises Treaty 6 flag for first time

Chiefs, school officials took part in a ceremony that is aimed at acknowledging Treaty 6 land

WATCH: Grey Cup was in Red Deer to support military families

Money raised will go towards the Military Family Resource Centre

Ron Orr wins United Conservative nomination

Lacombe-Ponoka riding

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

Browns beat streak, win first NFL game in 635 days

Baker Mayfield erased any doubts about why the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Most Read