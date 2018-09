Get out those shovels and boots as wintry weather is on its way.

According to Environment Canada, a snowfall warning is in effect for most of Central Alberta, with a total amount of 10 to 15 centimetres expected to fall.

Heavy snowfall will begin over parts of east-central Alberta this evening, with the heaviest snow expected to fall between Stettler and Oyen overnight. Snowfall will begin to slow down Saturday afternoon as the system moves eastward.