photo submitted

MPs Blaine Calkins and Early Dreeshen host Deputy Leader on World Alzheimer Day

MPs joined by caregivers, service providers, advocates, families and those living with Alzheimer’s

On Sept. 21st Members of Parliament Blaine Calkins and Earl Dreeshen hosted the Conservative Party Deputy Leader and Member of Parliament for Milton, the Honourable Lisa Raitt, in the City of Red Deer. The two MPs, who represent Red Deer, Lacombe and Red Deer Mountain View respectively, were also joined by caregivers, service providers, advocates, families and those living with Alzheimer’s.

“We were very fortunate to have such a great group of individuals here today to talk about living with Alzheimer’s disease; thank you to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories and to everyone who came today to share their stories with us,” said Calkins.

Alzheimer’s disease is irreversible and destroys brain cells, causing thinking ability and memory to deteriorate. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of dementia cases in Canada and there is no cure.

“The more we talk about Alzheimer’s, the quicker we will get past the stigma and get people the support they need,” said MP Raitt. “These past years have opened my eyes to the struggles that Canadian families have when it comes to a diagnosis like this. I am happy to have Bruce here with me to discuss how other Canadians are making this disease their new normal.”

“I am very glad that we were able to host Lisa and her husband in Red Deer today”, said Calkins. “She is an excellent spokesperson and advocate for those families living with Alzheimer’s. Discussions such as these are important. We need to share knowledge and focus on supporting those affected by this fatal disease.”

-Submitted by the office of Blaine Calkins

Previous story
On the run with Melissa Ray
Next story
Penhold fire crews investigate structure fire

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer

Around 10 to 15 centimetres expected

Penhold fire crews investigate structure fire

Damage estimated at $30,000

Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle after collisions

Man arrested after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles

City council responding to social and safety issues

Mayor Tara Veer releases statement on City’s ongoing social and safety challenges

Wolf Creek Schools raises Treaty 6 flag for first time

Chiefs, school officials took part in a ceremony that is aimed at acknowledging Treaty 6 land

WATCH: Grey Cup was in Red Deer to support military families

Money raised will go towards the Military Family Resource Centre

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

Browns beat streak, win first NFL game in 635 days

Baker Mayfield erased any doubts about why the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read