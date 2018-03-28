Red Deer’s Father Henri Voisin School receives three new modulars

Father Henri Voisin School (Pre-Kindergarten – Grade 5) will be receiving three new modular classrooms for the 2018-2019 school year. These modulars will be linked to the existing school.

“Father Henri Voisin School is located in a part of Red Deer that is home to many young families. The school has experienced consistent growth since it opened. Last year, it was our fastest growing elementary school in the City of Red Deer, experiencing four per cent growth. Father Henri Voisin School is currently operating at capacity, so the addition of these modulars provides a bit of breathing room for the next couple of years,” said Chair Trustee, Anne Marie Watson at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

ABC Schools, as part of the P3 agreement, will be taking care of adding the modular classrooms to the school.

“This is exciting news. The additional three modulars will help support the needs of our growing school community,” said Principal, Ike Hanna of Father Henri Voisin School.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools