Craig Curtis reflects on his moments as Red Deer’s City Manager

Curtis announced his retirement March 28th

City Manager Craig Curtis has announced his retirement after 11 years in his current position.

The last day of his contract is March 3, 2019.

Curtis, who studied Architecture at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, won an award to travel, and at that stage travelled, visiting architectural offices in Scandinavia and became really interested in the planning aspect.

“After that I went and did my Masters in City Planning and Urban Design, which got me into planning and I started planning in two jobs in South Africa and then came to Canada continuing in the planning profession in 1980,” said Curtis.

Curtis came to Red Deer, working with the Red Deer Regional Planning Commission, which used to do the planning for the City before it had a planning department.

“Red Deer was about 44,000 people at that time in 1980 and there were a lot of major projects underway, so I came in at a really interesting time in the City’s development where we were planning the initial planning of Waskasoo Park, of course, which is now complete.”

Curtis was also involved in the moving of the railway yards out of the downtown and the relocation of the Westerner and the building of the Centrium.

One of the big highlights for Curtis has been the success in getting the bid for the Canada Winter Games and preparing for the Games in terms of new amenities.

His involvement in the Games dates back to 1995 when he was part of the unsuccessful bid. But he was determined to assist the group that was put together to do the best job they possibly could in getting the 2019 Games, which of course was a huge success.

Other good moments for Curtis include working over the years to protect and preserve some of Red Deer’s remaining heritage buildings. Some of those include the old courthouse, the expansion of the library into what was the old armoury building and the preservation of the CPR station.

“Those were all buildings that at one time or another in the 80s and 90s were threatened,” he said.

Upon his retirement, Curtis hopes to do some travelling with his family.

“We do love travel. Over this summer, we’re heading out to the Queen Charlotte Islands, and next year a long promised trip for my small son to Disney World. He’s 11 now so he’ll really enjoy it.”

Curtis added that he has enjoyed working with his experienced and innovative staff, and will miss the diversity each day brought.

“Everyday brings a new excitement of some kind, good or not so good, and the challenge of that is immense.”

Previous story
Red Deerians asked to weigh in on cannabis rules

Just Posted

Craig Curtis reflects on his moments as Red Deer’s City Manager

Curtis announced his retirement March 28th

Red Deer congratulates 40 new Canadian citizens

Community citizenship ceremony celebrates rights and responsibilities

Red Deer’s City Manager Craig Curtis announces retirement

His last day is March 3, 2019

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools in need of new schools

Trustees reviewed Three Year Capital Plan

Rebels lose 5-4 in overtime to go down 3-0 in series

Lethbridge will look to close out series Wednesday night in Red Deer

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake to host international hockey game

The NexSource Centre will host the USA vs Slovakia game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Most Read