(Canadian Press)

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

A Liberal member of British Columbia’s legislature was injured in an accident earlier this week and was transported by air ambulance to hospital in Vancouver where he is recovering.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said in a statement Wednesday that Dan Davies was injured on Tuesday.

WorkSafeBC spokeswoman Trish Knight Chernecki said a workplace accident involving a man who was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business is under investigation.

She said the injured person, who she did not identify, was working at the time of the accident.

Davies, a former Fort St. John councillor, has more than 22 years’ experience driving cement trucks.

He continued working as a truck driver, but on a reduced basis following his election to the legislature last spring as the member for Peace River North.

Wilkinson visited Davies in hospital in Vancouver.

“Dan is now alert and in recovery,” Wilkinson said in the statement. “Dan and his family appreciate the hard work of first responders and medical staff who have provided him with excellent care.”

The Canadian Press

Learn more about the proposed locations for Red Deer's new pickleball facility
B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

