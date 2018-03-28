Learn more about the proposed locations for Red Deer’s new pickleball facility

Open house will take place at Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch April 4th

Citizens are invited to an open house to learn more about The City’s planned pickleball facility and the proposed locations for the development.

To meet the growing demand of pickleball in the community, a new outdoor 20-court facility is being built in the city. Proposed locations for the development include: Collicutt Centre, Lindsay Thurber High School and 67th St. (north of Riverside Dr.).

Members of the public are invited to attend an open house to learn more about the proposed development and provide feedback on the proposed locations on April 4th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Snell Auditorium at the downtown branch of the Red Deer Public Library.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Craig Curtis reflects on his moments as Red Deer’s City Manager
Next story
B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Just Posted

Craig Curtis reflects on his moments as Red Deer’s City Manager

Curtis announced his retirement March 28th

Red Deer congratulates 40 new Canadian citizens

Community citizenship ceremony celebrates rights and responsibilities

Red Deer’s City Manager Craig Curtis announces retirement

His last day is March 3, 2019

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools in need of new schools

Trustees reviewed Three Year Capital Plan

Rebels lose 5-4 in overtime to go down 3-0 in series

Lethbridge will look to close out series Wednesday night in Red Deer

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Most Read