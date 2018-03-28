Learn more about the proposed locations for Red Deer’s new pickleball facility

Citizens are invited to an open house to learn more about The City’s planned pickleball facility and the proposed locations for the development.

To meet the growing demand of pickleball in the community, a new outdoor 20-court facility is being built in the city. Proposed locations for the development include: Collicutt Centre, Lindsay Thurber High School and 67th St. (north of Riverside Dr.).

Members of the public are invited to attend an open house to learn more about the proposed development and provide feedback on the proposed locations on April 4th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Snell Auditorium at the downtown branch of the Red Deer Public Library.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer