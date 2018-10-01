Red Deer RCMP look for public assistance to investigate vandalism to construction site

Windows were smashed on a tool trailer, pipes smashed in the building

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify unknown vandals who caused significant damage to a construction site in Glendale last night or early this morning.

The vandalism occurred sometime overnight and was discovered around 8 a.m. Oct. 1st when staff attended the construction site of a community centre that is being built between Glendale Skate Park and Glendale School. Windows were smashed on a tool trailer parked on site, and pipes were smashed in the building, which is under construction. The vandals damaged a crane and sprayed a fire extinguisher around the site; the costs of the damage are not known at this time, but the damage is significant.

Red Deer RCMP are asking any witnesses who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area of 76th St. and 63rd Ave. overnight to please come forward. Residents with security cameras in the neighbourhood are asked to review their footage to see if they can identify any suspicious activity or persons in that area overnight.

If you have information about this senseless act of vandalism, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

