UPDATE: Charges sworn after Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle after collisions

RCMP have sworn seven charges against him after he collided with several vehicles

Red Deer RCMP have sworn seven charges against a man after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles including a Red Deer Transit bus the afternoon of Sept. 20th.

Jeremy John Terpstra, 34, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of his arrest and now faces the additional charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while disqualified, two counts of failing to remain at the scene, driving without registration, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and failing to stop at an intersection (red light).

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP