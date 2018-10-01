Red Deer RCMP arrest woman in stolen vehicle after collision with police car

The female driver was taken into custody without further incident

Red Deer RCMP arrested a woman late Thursday night after the stolen truck she was driving collided with a police vehicle during her efforts to flee.

At 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in an alley in Riverside Meadows. RCMP determined the truck had been stolen and boxed it in. The truck reversed into one of the police cars and attempted unsuccessfully to push it out of the way; the female driver was taken into custody without further incident. The police officer occupying the police vehicle at the time of the collision was not injured. RCMP seized what is believed to be fentanyl during the arrest.

Starla Ann Martin, 36, was wanted on warrants at the time of her arrest for breaching probation and failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance. She now faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, failing to comply with probation order, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of Schedule I substance, operating a motor vehicle without a licence and driving uninsured.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

