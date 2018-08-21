Red Deer RCMP investigating suspicious package at north detachment

Building closed to the public as a safety precaution

Red Deer RCMP are currently investigating a suspicious package that was brought to the north RCMP detachment and have closed the building to the public as a safety precaution; the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) has been deployed and will attend to provide assistance.

Traffic around the 67th St. Red Deer RCMP detachment is not affected by this incident; however, citizens in need of in-person police service this afternoon are asked to attend the south RCMP detachment at 4602 51st Ave. until further notice.

Red Deer RCMP are effecting these measures in the interest of public safety while the investigation is ongoing, and thank the public for their patience while the RCMP and EDU do their job. RCMP do not have more information at this time, but an update will be provided when more information is available.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

