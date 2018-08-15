Ponoka RCMP seek arrest warrants in Hammy’s Liquor armed robbery

The armed robbery occurred with a knife on Aug. 11 and one suspect was caught shortly after

Ponoka RCMP seek two arrest warrants after an armed robbery with a knife at Hammy’s Liquor on Aug. 11. One of the three suspects was arrested and identified by Maskwacis RCMP in an unrelated matter. Google Maps photo

Ponoka RCMP seek arrest warrants after an armed robbery with a knife at Hammy’s Liquor.

Police say on Aug. 11 at 9:36 p.m. there was an alarm at the liquor store. Reports came in that three men entered the store with one of them masked and waiving a knife.

“A second male allegedly stole liquor and the third male manned the door. All three males then fled in a vehicle,” say police.

Several hours later, at 1 a.m., one of the suspects ended up in custody by Maskwacis RCMP on a different matter. “Maskwacis RCMP were able to assist in identifying the other two suspects,” states a Wednesday release.

“Ponoka RCMP have arrested and charged 18-year-old Patrick Andrew Littlechild of Maskwacis with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, disguised with intent to commit an offence and robbery,” say police.

“Littlechild remains in custody with his bail hearing scheduled for August 14 in the Provincial Court of Wetaskiwin.”

Warrants of arrest are being sought for two other men from Maskwacis. Information about them will be provided by the RCMP when the arrest warrants are granted.