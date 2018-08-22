Twitter: Kevin Garinger with @UticaComets⁩ and ⁦⁦@SODFoundation

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

The man who became the public face of the Humboldt Broncos in the days after the hockey team’s bus crashed in the spring has stepped down as president of the organization.

Kevin Garinger told a club board meeting on Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election as its president.

Garinger says he wants to devote more time to his family, his job as CEO and director of education with Saskatchewan’s Horizon School Division and a doctorate he’s pursing in educational leadership.

RELATED: Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

The outgoing president says he will continue to sit on the board and provide support and guidance for the incoming president, Jamie Brockman.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in April’s collision involving a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection northeast of Saskatoon.

RELATED: ‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a 29-year-old Calgary resident, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspicious package at north detachment has been destroyed
Next story
Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

Just Posted

Central Alberta Yogathon raising awareness for mental health

Funds raised go towards the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

UPDATE: Suspicious package at north detachment has been destroyed

Red Deer investigation has been concluded

Lawrence Lee announces candidacy for UCP nomination

Two-term City councillor made the announcement Tuesday morning

Central Alberta and beyond to benefit from the success of Gord Bamford’s event

Canadian country music star recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720

City council passes first reading of public consumption of cannabis bylaw

Bylaw returns to council for second and third reading Sept. 4th

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane

Hawaii Braces For Hurricane Lane, Now A Category 5

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

Canada’s cattle producers tightening their belts as drought diminishes pastures

Many parts of Alberta remained dry this summer, so farmers started to buy feed they usually grow

Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

The social network said it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia

Train and truck collide east of Stettler, no injuries

Clean up underway

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Most Read