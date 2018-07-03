Red Deer RCMP investigate found drugs

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the origin of a brick of Ketamine that was turned in to police after a taxi driver found it in the back seat of their cab on June 30th.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on June 30th, RCMP responded to a report that a taxi driver had located a package of what they believed to be drugs in the back seat of a taxi. RCMP attended and seized the package, which weighed almost 1.6 pounds; preliminary testing with the RCMP’s ion scanner determined the drug was Ketamine.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP