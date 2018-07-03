Man charged by Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP pleads not guilty to more than 40 charges

“It takes several pages,” said Judge B.H. Fraser referring to the list of charges on the court docket against Lyle Vance.

Lyle Robert Vance appeared in Stettler provincial court via CCTV from the Red Deer Remand Centre June 28 facing 54 charges and filling up three-and-a-half pages of the court docket.

Vance is charged with various offences including unlawful confinement, robbery with a firearm, possession of prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to stop for police, resisting arrest, unlawfully being in a dwelling, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools, driving while disqualified, careless driving, driving without insurance and breach of probation.

A trial for Vance is set Nov. 8 in Stettler provincial court. The Crown is proceeding against Vance by way of indictable offence, which is the more serious charge.

Vance is co-accused with Lyle Alden Anderson, 26.

Anderson also appeared in Stettler provincial court via CCTV from Red Deer Remand Centre June 28. Anderson faces 39 charges including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawfully being in a dwelling, robbery, intimidation by threats and breach of probation.

Vance and Anderson were arrested by Bashaw RCMP. RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Project and Blackfalds RCMP began several investigations in January in Mirror.

Blackfalds RCMP investigated a break-and-enter and assault incident at a hotel in Red Deer’s Gasoline Alley Jan. 31. Vance was charged in connection with this incident and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Feb. 24 Bashaw RCMP started an investigation into three robberies against persons and both Anderson and Vance were charged with 21 offences.

RCMP say the two were also involved in a flight from police incident in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 22. The two were charged and arrest warrants issued.

In April Bashaw RCMP asked the newly formed Rural Crime Reduction Project to help them locate and arrest Vance and Anderson after the Bashaw RCMP identified the two as repeat offenders still at large.

On April 16 Ponoka RCMP arrested Anderson without incident.

On April 25 Red Deer RCMP responded to a call about a possible kidnapping from a carjacking incident after a woman was assaulted and her van stolen.

The same day, as a result of the RCMP’s intelligence gathering, the Rural Crime Reduction Project members and Bashaw RCMP converged on the tiny hamlet of Mirror and arrested Vance without incident.

Vance faces charges out of Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Bashaw and Blackfalds.