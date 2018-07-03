Lyle Vance (social media photo)

Man charged by Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP pleads not guilty to more than 40 charges

Targeted in newly formed RCMP Crime Reduction unit

“It takes several pages,” said Judge B.H. Fraser referring to the list of charges on the court docket against Lyle Vance.

Lyle Robert Vance appeared in Stettler provincial court via CCTV from the Red Deer Remand Centre June 28 facing 54 charges and filling up three-and-a-half pages of the court docket.

Vance is charged with various offences including unlawful confinement, robbery with a firearm, possession of prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to stop for police, resisting arrest, unlawfully being in a dwelling, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools, driving while disqualified, careless driving, driving without insurance and breach of probation.

A trial for Vance is set Nov. 8 in Stettler provincial court. The Crown is proceeding against Vance by way of indictable offence, which is the more serious charge.

Vance is co-accused with Lyle Alden Anderson, 26.

Anderson also appeared in Stettler provincial court via CCTV from Red Deer Remand Centre June 28. Anderson faces 39 charges including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawfully being in a dwelling, robbery, intimidation by threats and breach of probation.

Vance and Anderson were arrested by Bashaw RCMP. RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Project and Blackfalds RCMP began several investigations in January in Mirror.

Blackfalds RCMP investigated a break-and-enter and assault incident at a hotel in Red Deer’s Gasoline Alley Jan. 31. Vance was charged in connection with this incident and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Feb. 24 Bashaw RCMP started an investigation into three robberies against persons and both Anderson and Vance were charged with 21 offences.

RCMP say the two were also involved in a flight from police incident in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 22. The two were charged and arrest warrants issued.

In April Bashaw RCMP asked the newly formed Rural Crime Reduction Project to help them locate and arrest Vance and Anderson after the Bashaw RCMP identified the two as repeat offenders still at large.

On April 16 Ponoka RCMP arrested Anderson without incident.

On April 25 Red Deer RCMP responded to a call about a possible kidnapping from a carjacking incident after a woman was assaulted and her van stolen.

The same day, as a result of the RCMP’s intelligence gathering, the Rural Crime Reduction Project members and Bashaw RCMP converged on the tiny hamlet of Mirror and arrested Vance without incident.

Vance faces charges out of Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Bashaw and Blackfalds.

 

Lyle Anderson (social media photo)

Previous story
History to come alive through the City’s park system

Just Posted

History to come alive through the City’s park system

Representative ‘figures’ and newly-developed signs paint pictures of the past

Vaulters from across Canada prepare for vaulting qualifier in Ponoka

Qualifier will see 119 teams across the country compete

WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

Red Deer’s Bower Ponds packed with activities for all ages

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dear Rouge heading to the City for Westerner Days

Latest CD, Phases, was released earlier this year

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

Man charged by Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP pleads not guilty to more than 40 charges

Targeted in newly formed RCMP Crime Reduction unit

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference

A lawyer for the National Inquiry has announced he’s resigned

Most Read