WATCH: 2018 Lacombe Composite grads walk the stage

Class celebrates to the motto ‘Cheers to new beginings’

COMP GRADUATION - Trinity Wilson, a Lacombe Composite Grad, walked the stage at the ENMAX Centrium on on June 29/2018. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

After years of hard work and sacrifice, the 2018 graduating class at Ecole Secondaire Lacombe Composite High School walked the stage to complete their high school journey.

The Enmax Centrium was a packed house, full of family, friends and supporters watching the 268 graduates walk the stage and accept their diplomas

“I think this is a really exciting day for our students, parents, guardians, other family members, friends and of course the Lacombe Composite High School staff,” Lacombe Composite principal Valerie Yaremchuk said.

Yaremchuk was excited to share the many different positive facets of this grad class.

“This is a well-rounded grad class,” she said. “They are great people; they are athletic; they are academic; and they are leaders in all kinds of areas. We are going to miss them.”

One of the things that stuck out to Yaremchuk was the many fundraisers put on by this group, as well as different programs they helped facilitate.

They did the Alberta student leadership conference, which they were a big part of. The put on a wellness week for mental health week,” she said. “They have made significant, positive contributions to Lacombe Composite High School and also to the Lacombe community.

“They went back and gave to their elementary schools ad they have been doing that since they entered the school system.”

Saying goodbye to this group wasn’t easy for Yaremchuk and their staff

“We are going to really, significantly miss them because they have so much contributed to our school and the whole community,” she said, adding she wishes them nothing but the best int he future.

“Have fun, enjoy and be safe. I wish them all the best in the future and cheers to new beginnings,” she said.

