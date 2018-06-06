Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen truck after police car rammed

Police also seized bolt cutters and other tools known to be used in vehicle break-ins

A Red Deer man wanted on three warrants faces 24 new criminal charges after ramming an RCMP cruiser while attempting to evade arrest in a stolen truck Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m. on June 5th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a stolen truck parked in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. RCMP boxed in the truck to prevent it fleeing police, and the male suspect standing at the truck then entered the truck and used it to ram the driver’s door of the police cruiser while the police officer was behind the wheel.

The suspect then exited the truck through the open passenger window and attempted to flee on foot. He was arrested immediately despite struggling with police officers.

During the arrest, RCMP seized two stolen cheques – a government cheque that had been altered, and a cheque stolen from a business and made out to the suspect – brass knuckles, a knife, and several pellet and BB guns that the suspect was prohibited by court order from possessing.

Police also seized bolt cutters and other tools known to be used in vehicle break-ins, and several stolen identity documents.

“Red Deer RCMP were actively looking for the stolen white Chevrolet truck after it fled during an attempted traffic stop earlier the same day and we are relieved to say that the officer in the rammed police vehicle was not injured,” says Corp. Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP.

“When criminals in stolen vehicles attempt to evade arrest, the vehicle can become a deadly weapon, so our thanks go out to the citizen who reported the truck’s location.

“Citizens play a crucial role in our crime reduction efforts by helping police take stolen vehicles off the road without injury to innocent civilians, and helping us to put repeat offenders before the courts as often as possible.”

At the time of his arrest, 30-year-old Cody Alan Feil was wanted on three warrants for theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving while disqualified, after he was identified as the suspect in a gas and dash in a stolen jeep the afternoon of May 18th.

Red Deer RCMP had further arrested him the day before, May 17th, on an earlier warrant and charged him with drug possession and resisting arrest at that time.

In addition to his warrants, Feil faces the following charges – possession of stolen property under $5,000 (three counts); resisting/obstructing a peace officer; assault with a weapon, possession of identity documents (three counts); possession of a prohibited weapon (two counts); unauthorized possession of firearm (two counts); possession of a weapon contrary to order (four counts); unauthorized possession of firearm in vehicle (two counts); possessino of break-in instruments; possession of forged document (two counts); operating a motor vehicle while disqualified from doing so; operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Feil has been remanded to appear in court in Red Deer on June 7th.