Attorneys say resolution near in MacIntyre case

MacIntyre’s case was heard in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 4

The case against Don MacIntyre was once again seen in court on June 4.

The former UCP MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake was not in court for an arraignment hearing Monday morning, but representatives from his attorneys were.

MacIntyre’s case is expected to reach a resolution sooner rather than later, as his attorney’s say a “resolution is in the works.”

Counsel Heather Ferg, appeared on behalf of MacIntyre’s Calgary lawyer Ian McKay, was in attendance at the Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday to speak to charges against MacIntyre.

Both parties involved are expecting a resolution to be found during a half day in court.

The matter has been adjourned for the time being, and will once again be brought forward in court on Jan. 11, 2019.

MacIntyre resigned from the UCP caucus during his first term as MLA on Feb. 2, 2018 when news of charges adjacent him first surfaced. He then resigned from his position as MLA a few days later.

The 62-year-old is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is not currently in custody, he was released on a number of conditions including he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present.

Another condition stipulates MacIntyre must stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.

