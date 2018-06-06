Samson Cree Chief Vern Saddleback speaks to media Wednesday afternoon regarding a fatality that killed five people. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

3 sisters from Samson Cree Nation among 5 dead in crash south of Edmonton

Less than a month ago three people from Samson Cree Nation were killed in a highway crash

A First Nations chief says three sisters from Samson Cree Nation were among five people killed in a highway crash south of Edmonton.

Samson Cree Nation Chief Vern Saddleback confirmed five people originally from Maskwacis, but living in Wetaskiwin, were victims in the deadly crash south of Millet on Tuesday afternoon. Some of the deceased are related to Samson Cree Coun. Larron Northwest.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fifth later died in hospital and the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

With the investigation ongoing, he explained there wasn’t a lot he could comment on regarding the incident. He did state he has spoken to several relatives of those deceased, all of whom have requested some privacy at this time.

“(This incident) affects everyone involved. You may not know the people in the accident, but some of the families that they are attached to,” Saddleback said, adding the families are currently coping as best they can.

“That’s what makes it a tradegy. It’s tough to lose one family member, but when you lose five from the community, words can’t express.”

In addition, Saddleback explained every death that happens during my term he takes very personally and that anyone wanting to provide support do so through prayer.

“Regardless of your faith, in these tough tragic times, we all believe in the power of prayer. I want to ask everyone to pray for our communities and for those families involved,” he stated.

More than a month ago, three people from the community were killed in a highway crash when a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Hwy 2A just north of the townsite.

READ: Two of three people killed in Maskwacis highway crash identified

The First Nation also posted condolences on its website.

“We have lost good people,” read the post. “We have good memories of them while they were with us on this Earth that the Creator made. They will never be forgotten.

“We will honour them with our feasts and round dances and we will cry for them when we miss them dearly.”

Friends and family online have identified the victims as Anthony Swampy, Dominique Soosay Northwest and Terrelle Minde. Bottom photos: Cheyanne Soosay Northwest and Latesha Dawne.

-with files from Canadian Press

