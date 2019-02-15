Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit ticketed the man in December and on Valentine’s Day

A Red Deer man caught twice driving with a suspended licence has lost his car for 30 days.

Officers with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit seized the vehicle on Valentine’s Day after seeing the man driving in Ponoka, not long after he attended court for a previous suspended licence ticket.

The first ticket the 41-year-old man received was on Dec. 7, when the man was pulled over by a Sheriff from the traffic unit. To deal with that ticket the man attended court on Valentine’s Day, states a release from the traffic unit.

“The male pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine as well as having his driver’s licence suspended once again,” states the release.

“The Justice of the Peace made it very clear to the man that he was not to operate any vehicle during the entire term of his suspension.”

Upon seeing the man driving around Ponoka after the court appearance the officers arrested the man and seized the vehicle.

“The male received another charge for driving with a suspended licence and was immediately taken back to the courthouse to speak to the same Justice of the Peace that had just sentenced him a few hours prior,” states the release.

“His matter has been set over to be spoken to on April 11th, 2019.”

A subsequent conviction for this offence can result in a greater punishment which may include a term of imprisonment, adds the release.