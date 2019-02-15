New federal advisory says Canadians should avoid all travel to Haiti

Global Affairs says it upgraded its advisory for Haiti due to ongoing civil unrest throughout the country

The federal government has issued a new advisory for Haiti, saying Canadians should avoid all travel to the Caribbean country.

Global Affairs says it upgraded its advisory for Haiti due to ongoing civil unrest throughout the country.

The notice warns that the ”security situation could further deteriorate quickly” and that people should “consider leaving by commercial means while they are available.”

More than 100 Canadians have been unable to leave Haiti since protesters blocked major highways across the country in an effort to pressure President Jovenel Moise to resign. Protesters are angry over skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Ottawa-based physician Emilio Bazile and three members of his group from the Maritimes are among the Canadians stuck in Haiti following the violent protests that have claimed several lives over the past week.

He said Thursday that food is running low for him and his 10-member medical team, who travelled to southern Haiti to provide care to locals.

A team of 26 aid workers with a missionary group from Quebec is also among the scores of trapped Canadians.

More than 100 other Quebecers were stuck in a hotel, unable to reach the Port-au-Prince airport because of the protests.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Thursday it is providing consular advice to tour operators and has people on the ground in Haiti to provide assistance to Canadian citizens.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father of girl who died after Amber Alert issued arrested: Ontario police
Next story
Canadian rinks look to defend world junior curling titles at home

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games welcome message from Mayor Tara Veer

Feb. 15th marks the beginning of community history-in-the-making

Kayla Williams to perform at Winter Games closing ceremonies

Red Deer singer/songwriter penned an original tune to sing at the event

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

UPDATED: Pro-pipeline United We Roll, Official Convoy for Canada departs from Red Deer

Convoy is making four-day journey across Canada to Ottawa

Long Range Hustle heads to Bo’s March 5th

Sonic gems abound on the band’s latest project Town

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit ticketed the man in December and on Valentine’s Day

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

One Maskwacis man faces eight charges after police raids

Maskwacis RCMP seize firearms, cocaine during search warrants

Ponoka H&R Block celebrates 45 years of business in town

The company president stopped by for a visit to congratulate the Ponoka branch for its longevity

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Most Read