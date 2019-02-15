Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Alix resident Darlene Tanner knew that she was going to get a great photo — she just didn’t expect it would receive worldwide attention.

Recently, Tanner — who works in Lacombe — went out into the country braving sub-zero temperatures to grab a shot of a phenomenon where ice crystals in the air reflect off artificial light creating beams of astonishing light shooting into the night sky.

Since posting on her Team Tanner website, the photos of Blackfalds, Lacombe and Red Deer have went viral worldwide.

“I Googled it today and I saw that even Forbes Magazine had my picture in there. To see it going international is surreal. I even saw one in France. It is crazy,” Tanner said.

Tanner is no stranger to the ice-crystal beams — having shot them in the past.

“I was looking for them. I knew I had a good chance of seeing them and it was just excitement until I hit the last hill where it overlooks Blackfalds, Lacombe and Red Deer. I saw them and they were everywhere,” she said.

Tanner has always loved photography but began getting real serious seven years ago.

Anything landscape, weather related, I am always looking for.

“Before that it was iPhone pictures and then we started to get more into it. We bought DSLRs and learned on our own about night photography and long exposures. It has been a learning process,” she said.

Since then, Tanner’s focus has been on landscapes — especially of the Northern Lights. Her team also storm chases in the summer time.

Going forward, Tanner will be travelling abroad to find even more beautiful landscapes.

“We are going to Iceland. We have been there before and we want to go back because the Northern Lights are amazing. They fill the whole sky. We are also going to Yellowknife and in the summer we also chase storms,” she said.

Tanner said that Central Alberta has plenty of untapped beauty to capture.

“Living in little ole’ Alix is awesome. In Central Alberta, people think you can’t see the Northern Lights and other stuff out here, but there is a lot out here people don’t know about because they aren’t really looking,” she said.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence
Next story
WATCH: Canada Winter Games are finally here

Just Posted

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

WATCH: Canada Winter Games are finally here

Final leg of torch relay kicked off at Fort Normandeau

Canada Winter Games welcome message from Mayor Tara Veer

Feb. 15th marks the beginning of community history-in-the-making

Kayla Williams to perform at Winter Games closing ceremonies

Red Deer singer/songwriter penned an original tune to sing at the event

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Red Deer College transforms into Athletes’ Village

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta minor hockey team, slammed for Indigenous dance video, forfeits season

Parents say season was too dangerous to finish because the team has been threatened

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit ticketed the man in December and on Valentine’s Day

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

Most Read