Red Deer College remembers past President, Dr. William Forbes

A memorial service will be held at Stony Plain United Church Nov. 24th

It is with great sadness we announce that past Red Deer College President, Dr. William (Bill) Forbes, passed away on Nov. 15th, 2018.

Forbes came to Red Deer from Lambton College in Sarnia, Ontario, and he became RDC’s fourth President on July 1st, 1973. He was devoted to education and to community service and, while at the College, he mentored student leaders including the Students’ Association executive, because he recognized the importance of student leadership in a post-secondary institution.

Throughout his time as President, the creation of a performing arts centre at Red Deer College was a project he pursued with passion and commitment. Starting in 1974, Forbes and Morris Flewwelling, who was then the Chair of the Arts Centre Steering Committee, spent nine years visiting communities and presenting to organizations throughout central Alberta, discussing the potential and merits of the proposed centre. The project moved from vision to design in the early 1980s, and the iconic Red Deer College Arts Centre officially opened in 1986.

Bill Forbes left RDC in 1984, moving on to NorQuest College, where he was instrumental in growing and enhancing opportunities for that institution.

A memorial service will be held at Stony Plain United Church on November 24, 2018.

-Submitted by Red Deer College

