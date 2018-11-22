Toronto police respond to an incident at St. Michael’s College School, in Toronto on November 19, 2018. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

The principal and president of the board at St. Michael’s College School have resigned days after allegations of assault and sexual assault by students at the private all-boys institution came to light.

The Toronto school says principal Greg Reeves and board president Father Jefferson Thompson have stepped down so the school can move forward “without distractions.”

READ MORE: Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s

The school has been criticized for not promptly reporting the alleged incidents to police.

Police announced sex-related charges against six students earlier this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

The force is now investigating a total of six incidents at the Catholic school.

The school says both Reeves and Thompson want to allow the school to focus on healing and change after the “horrific” incidents were revealed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer College remembers past President, Dr. William Forbes
Next story
RCMP arrest man who drove through airport fence

Just Posted

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Record amount raised during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign in Red Deer

Tim Hortons owners presented a cheque for $41,238 that goes to the Reading College program

First annual Alumni Breakfast celebrates continued excellence in Central Alberta

Three guest speakers will chat about the Women of Excellence

WATCH: First pot shop opens in Red Deer

Green Town opened Thursday morning to a long line of customers eager to purchase legal marijuana

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

RCMP arrest man who drove through airport fence

the 27-year-old was arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP and is in custody.

Ponoka RCMP search for owners of found bikes, plus rural police files

Three Ponoka RCMP files: found bikes, a motorist flees police & stolen truck found

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

Most Read