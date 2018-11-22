Red Deer RCMP arrest male following assault on police

Male assaulted officer after complaints the male was disturbing the peace at a local gas station

RCMP in Red Deer have one male in custody following an early morning incident that saw an RCMP officer assaulted while trying to affect an arrest.

At 3:44 a.m. this morning, the RCMP responded to a call for service where there were complaints a male was disturbing the peace at a local gas station. The subject male who exhibited signs of being under the influence of illegal drugs, was placed under arrest. The male began resisting and assaulted the arresting RCMP officer.

Other RCMP officers arrived on scene and were utilized to take the assaultive male into custody.

A 34-year-old male remains in police custody and will be charged with assault on a police officer, resist arrest and causing a disturbance.

The officer who first attended this call to service and was assaulted did not suffer serious injuries.

“A situation like this demonstrates the unpredictability of people who have ingested unknown substances,” said Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth of the Red Deer RCMP. “Our members are trained to manage these incidents, and while we understand policing is dangerous, I am grateful our member was not seriously injured.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

