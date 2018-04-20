Red Deer church gives back to the community

Together they have collected and donated an estimate of 100 boxes

Brethren in the Local Congregation of Red Deer, Western Canada gave back to their community, as they donated a large amount of non-perishable goods, items and clothing at their local food bank/homeless shelter.

Moved by faith and out of the kindness of their heart, the members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) have spent all week eagerly shopping for items requested by the food bank, such as canned goods and boxes of noodles. They have also sorted and gathered their old clothing that could still be of use.

Together they have collected and donated an estimate of 100 boxes.

On April 15th, headed by their resident minister, Bro. Dale Vargas, the members of the church gathered themselves in their local food bank/ homeless shelter in Safe Harbour at Red Deer to donate the gathered boxes.

The brethren in the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) from Ponoka and Rocky Mountain also gave their donations and drove many miles to be a part of this momentous occasion.

On the day of the event smiles and happiness were seen in the faces of not only the members of the church, but also the staff of Safe Harbour.

-Submitted by Twinkle Flores