COMMUNITY SUPPORT - Red Deerians came out to a charity barbeque and hockey game to show their support for the families and victims of the Humboldt Broncos. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Red Deer Emergency Services and the Red Deer RCMP hosted a charity barbeque and hockey game in an event called ‘Battle of the Badges’ at the Servus Arena on April 20th to raise funds for the Humboldt Broncos following the tragic collision in Saskatchewan April 6th when 16 people lost their lives.