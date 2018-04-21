Council highlights

Council to fund Rimbey Boys and Girls Club for $15,000

Child care facility

An application for amendment to the land use bylaw to make way for a recreational play center and possible childcare facility was given the green light by council at its April 10 meeting.

Council approved the amendment following a public hearing regarding the application.

Council to donate Boys and Girls Club

After much discussion, council agreed to donate $15,000 to the Rimbey Boys and Girls Club of the $25,000 that is in the 2018 budget as funding provided by Keyera Energy for naming rights for the Peter Lougheed Community Centre.

Mayor Rick Pankiw said he believed that more than one community organization should benefit from the funding.

“$25,000 going to one organization is an awful lot,” he said.

Council voted in favour of a motion by Coun. Paul Payson to give the organization $15,000 this year, $10,000 in 2019 and revisit the issue in 2020.

Council denies funding for street festival

Council turned down a request by the Rimbey Lions Club for $1,000 a street festival which is to be part of the Rock ‘n Rimbey event.

Council turns down Parkland Airshed membership

Council unanimously turned down a request for membership to Parkland Airshed. PAMZ is a non-profit society that monitors air quality and manages air quality issues in Central Alberta. It is comprised of representation from industry, government and the public and has approximately 50 members organizations and a dozen public members under its umbrella.

It would cost the town $911.59 to be a member of PAMZ.

Councillors agreed the company had its attributes, but couldn’t ascertain that it would be financially feasible to belong to the organization.

Council to budget for beautification

Council agreed to budget $2,000 for beautification this year.

Council says ‘no’ to live streaming of meetings

Council, following a request by an individual to look into live streaming council meetings, instructed CAO Lori Hillis to investigate the process. However, Hillis reported to council that it would cost $5 to $7,000 for a legal review.

“Only the larger communities do it,” she said.

Previous story
Red Deer church gives back to the community

Just Posted

Johnny 2 Fingers and the Deformities play The Vat April 27th

Moose Jaw band is on a 39-day national tour from Quebec City to Vancouver

Council highlights

Council to fund Rimbey Boys and Girls Club for $15,000

WATCH: Second annual Our Best To You Craft Sale on now

Red Deerians can expect over 150 artisans, makers and designers

Red Deer RCMP look for James Holley on warrants

Holley is believed to be in possession of firearms

‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises funds for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services and RCMP will play hockey for a good cause

WATCH: ‘Battle of the Badges’ event raises money for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deerians get together at charity hockey tournament April 20th at Servus Arena

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Victims grant may miss needy parents due to eligibility rules: report

Only 29 of 50 applicants between 2013 and 2017 received the grant across Canada, a federal report says

Three suspects charged with 38 crimes after Wetaskiwin carjacking

RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Project starts strong in Wetaskiwin

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

Most Read