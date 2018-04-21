Council highlights

Council to fund Rimbey Boys and Girls Club for $15,000

Child care facility

An application for amendment to the land use bylaw to make way for a recreational play center and possible childcare facility was given the green light by council at its April 10 meeting.

Council approved the amendment following a public hearing regarding the application.

Council to donate Boys and Girls Club

After much discussion, council agreed to donate $15,000 to the Rimbey Boys and Girls Club of the $25,000 that is in the 2018 budget as funding provided by Keyera Energy for naming rights for the Peter Lougheed Community Centre.

Mayor Rick Pankiw said he believed that more than one community organization should benefit from the funding.

“$25,000 going to one organization is an awful lot,” he said.

Council voted in favour of a motion by Coun. Paul Payson to give the organization $15,000 this year, $10,000 in 2019 and revisit the issue in 2020.

Council denies funding for street festival

Council turned down a request by the Rimbey Lions Club for $1,000 a street festival which is to be part of the Rock ‘n Rimbey event.

Council turns down Parkland Airshed membership

Council unanimously turned down a request for membership to Parkland Airshed. PAMZ is a non-profit society that monitors air quality and manages air quality issues in Central Alberta. It is comprised of representation from industry, government and the public and has approximately 50 members organizations and a dozen public members under its umbrella.

It would cost the town $911.59 to be a member of PAMZ.

Councillors agreed the company had its attributes, but couldn’t ascertain that it would be financially feasible to belong to the organization.

Council to budget for beautification

Council agreed to budget $2,000 for beautification this year.

Council says ‘no’ to live streaming of meetings

Council, following a request by an individual to look into live streaming council meetings, instructed CAO Lori Hillis to investigate the process. However, Hillis reported to council that it would cost $5 to $7,000 for a legal review.

“Only the larger communities do it,” she said.