MADD SCHOOL PROGRAM - A representative with MADD gives a presentation to students at Glendale Middle School Jan. 24th on the impacts of impaired driving. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

MADD Red Deer Chapter educates students on impaired driving

Impaired driving program encourages students to make a pact now

MADD Red Deer Chapter kicked off its assembly program school tour at Glendale Middle School, showing the impacts of impaired driving with a film presentation called The Pact.

“Having that conversation with our students about the safety of the choices they’re making is part of our character building program here,” said Glendale School Principal Chris Turnbull.

Turnbull said this is one of the ways that they help transition their Grade 7 to 8 students into high school.

“The sooner you have these conversations, the more prepared they are and, you hope, the better choices they’re going to make in the future,” Turnbull said.

Each year MADD Canada develops a fresh educational program for Grades 7 to 12 students.

This year’s presentation called ‘The Pact’ features a high school student who leaves a party and drives his friends home after smoking marijuana, with devastating results. Following the incident the friends make a pact never to drive impaired again.

“This year’s program encourages students to make a pact now—rather than after a tragedy strikes—to keep themselves and their friends safe from impaired driving,” said Marilyn Rinas, Red Deer Chapter MADD president, in a release.

The most impactful part of the presentation, though, is the real-life testimonies from three victims affected by impaired driving incidents.

Vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death among young people. Casualty rates are the highest among people 15 to 24-years-old, according to Alberta Collision Statistics 2015 report.

The assembly program will also take place at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School on Jan. 31st and Westpark Middle School on Feb. 2nd.

—-

PULL OUT : FACT BOX:

According to Alberta Transportation 2015 report

18-19 year old males are most likely to be involved in casualty collisions than any other age.

• 1/5 drivers involved in fatal collisions were been drinking prior

• 12 highest number of fatal collisions involving alcohol, in May

• 40% of fatally injured drivers, in Canada, were found to have taken drugs

• WEEKENDS are when most casualty collisions occur

• 11 p.m. is the mostly likely time during the week to be in a collision

Previous story
Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit
Next story
Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Just Posted

MADD Red Deer Chapter educates students on impaired driving

Impaired driving program encourages students to make a pact now

Singer Karac Hendriks performs this weekend at the ACMAs

Hendriks has been nominated for Male Artist and Song of the Year for Thinking Of You

Mugging victim thankful she’s alive after scare downtown

Red Deer woman says man told her, ‘I’m going to kill you’

POLL: Are you concerned about cannabis in the work place?

Red Deerians have their say on cannabis issue

Rebels win on home ice for first time in 87 days

Red Deer snaps 13-game losing streak with 4-1 win over Medicine Hat

WATCH: Mustard Seed gets support again from PCN Women’s Fun Run

Run raised just over $20,000 last year for The Mustard Seed

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Most Read