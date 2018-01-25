Premier Academy cheerleaders are off to Canadian Finals

Premier Academy Cheerleading & Tumbling has announced that their Senior 4 Co-Ed team, Ignite, has earned a bid to the 2018 Canadian Finals. They received their bid to Finals while competing this past weekend at the Cold Snap Cheer & Dance Championships held in Edmonton January 20th to 21st. This is the only event in Alberta in which teams can earn a bid.

The team will be headed east to Niagra Falls, Ont. to compete on April 7th. They will be competing against up to 30 other Canadian teams from Levels 1-4 who will be invited to vie for the chance to take home an iconic jacket and be crowned Canadian Finals Champion.

“The determination this team has shown and the commitment of their coaches, Matthew Wiggins, Tatyana Rideout and Kierra Pelz has been outstanding. We are so proud to have each of them representing Premier on the National stage”, said Owner Riana Luck.

Luck started Premier Academy Cheerleading & Tumbling nine years ago because she passionately believes that all star cheerleading is a powerful vehicle through which their young athletes not only develop tremendous technical skill, but are also taught leadership skills through a comprehensive character development system. Seeing their athletes grow into exceptional young adults is at the foundation of everything they do.

“It’s been quite amazing to see Premier grow to the point it is today,” she said. “We are trying to do more than just teach kids how to flip and tumble – we are building community leaders and extraordinary young people who are valuable team members”