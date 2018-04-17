RDC’s annual Fine Wine & Food Tasting takes place this week

Event brings together some of the best vendors of beverages and food from across Central Alberta

Experience some of the best fine wine, spirits and food in Central Alberta at the RDC Alumni Association’s 14th Annual Fine Wine & Food Tasting April 19th.

“We are excited to welcome guests to a great evening of socializing, networking and enjoying food and drink in a stylish and comfortable atmosphere,” said RDC Alumni Development Coordinator Bre Fitzpatrick.

Presented by True-Line Homes, the evening of prestige and elegance continues the tradition of bringing together some of the best vendors of fine beverages and food from across Central Alberta. RDC alumni and community members are welcome to attend the event, and all proceeds will support the scholarships and activities of the Alumni Association.

“This annual event is a wonderful evening for everyone involved, and guests have the opportunity to enjoy beer, spirits and wine choices that they can match with delicious samplings provided by local food vendors,” said Fitzpatrick. “Last year’s event sold out, so we’re encouraging people to purchase their tickets quickly to avoid missing out this year.”

Building on a popular choice from last year, the event will once again feature an exclusive VIP experience. People who choose the VIP option will have access to experts who will offer hosting advice and feedback on ideal food and beverage pairings. Local celebrity, Meg Tucker, former TV host of Just One Bite, will add her food knowledge to the panel of beverage experts. The informative and enjoyable VIP experience will provide guests with information they can apply to their own events in the future.

The event will take place at RDC’s main campus, Cenovus Energy Learning Common. The VIP experience takes place at 6 p.m. and is $150, while the general admission takes place at 7 p.m. and is $75.

For additional details or to purchase tickets, visit www.rdc.ab.ca/winetasting

-Submitted by Red Deer College