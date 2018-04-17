City council hears update on Red Deer Airport

Airport looking to expand via more carriers

There is the potential for exciting new business opportunities at the Red Deer Airport, City council heard Monday evening during an update.

These range from partnering with several carriers such as Swoop, Enerjet and Jetlines and more land development opportunities that stakeholders hope to capitalize on in the next few years, said Graham Ingham, the airport’s CEO.

He said during the presentation that Enerjet and Jetlines have identified Red Deer as, “A significant component of their business model.”

Ingham said that the interested airlines are working hard to get both their financing and business models in place to move forward.

“Both Enerjet and Jetlines will be at the annual general meeting (on May 10th) and they will be available to take any questions that anybody may have,” he said, adding that the overall expansion plans via new airlines coming onboard looks very promising.

Ingham said that ultimately, there are great opportunities overall to transform the Red Deer Airport into one of Canada’s top regional airports as it’s also a key economic driver for Central Alberta.

Meanwhile, revenue streams include usage fees (landing, terminal/apron and parking); passenger facility fees and non-aeronautical revenue such as land leases and rent.

Ingham said more details about the Airport’s plans and operations will be detailed at the annual general meeting set for May 10th at the Holiday Inn on Gasoline Alley. That event runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

To RSVP email n.holinaty@flyreddeer.com or call 403-886-4388.

More details can be found at www.flyreddeer.com.