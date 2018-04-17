Six month investigation into an armed robbery in Innisfail has resulted in charges

Individual charged with 15 criminal code charges

A six month investigation into an armed robbery at the Fox and Hound bar in Innisfail has resulted in charges against a Central Alberta man. Innisfail RCMP General Investigation Section has been working on the investigation since October 5, 2017 when the robbery occurred.

Kyle Zachery Hosli-Rombough, 25, has been charged with 15 criminal code charges including: robbery with a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm, unlawfully discharging a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited by court order, use of a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Innisfail RCMP attended the Fox and Hound around 11 p.m. on October 5, 2017 after receiving a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress with shots fired at the location on 49th st. in Innisfail, Alberta. The suspects had fled the area in a vehicle with cash stolen from the bar and were not located at the time. The getaway vehicle was located parked and vacant hours later by police. Evidence collected at the scene and in the getaway vehicle were both linked to the accused. Hosli-Rombough is currently in custody on other matters. First court appearance is set for May 16th in Red Deer Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing as a second male robber and person believed to be a female driving the getaway vehicle have yet to be identified. Persons with information in regards to the identity of the other two suspects can call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-8514 or If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by RCMP Alberta Media Relations

Previous story
RDC’s annual Fine Wine & Food Tasting takes place this week
Next story
Health Minister Sarah Hoffman discusses Community Paramedic Program

Just Posted

Man threatens to kill partner, kids, dog

This is a very serious offence: Judge

Six month investigation into an armed robbery in Innisfail has resulted in charges

Individual charged with 15 criminal code charges

RDC’s annual Fine Wine & Food Tasting takes place this week

Event brings together some of the best vendors of beverages and food from across Central Alberta

Spring food drive a big help for Red Deer Food Bank

Red Deer families volunteer their time in massive food drive taking place this week

City council to have report on cannabis retailing back in four weeks

A hearing for land use bylaw amendments related to cannabis stores in Red Deer was held Monday

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman discusses Community Paramedic Program

Hoffman was in Red Deer meeting with patients who have used the service

Ponoka RCMP investigate copper wire theft

Theft of 25 feet of copper wire April 16 from a lease site

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Family of Stettler homicide victim invites public to attend reception

Service for James Hulkovich on April 19

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

RCMP raid chop shop near Viking Apr.5

RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen property including guns, vehicles from all over Alberta

Most Read