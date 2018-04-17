Six month investigation into an armed robbery in Innisfail has resulted in charges

A six month investigation into an armed robbery at the Fox and Hound bar in Innisfail has resulted in charges against a Central Alberta man. Innisfail RCMP General Investigation Section has been working on the investigation since October 5, 2017 when the robbery occurred.

Kyle Zachery Hosli-Rombough, 25, has been charged with 15 criminal code charges including: robbery with a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm, unlawfully discharging a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited by court order, use of a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Innisfail RCMP attended the Fox and Hound around 11 p.m. on October 5, 2017 after receiving a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress with shots fired at the location on 49th st. in Innisfail, Alberta. The suspects had fled the area in a vehicle with cash stolen from the bar and were not located at the time. The getaway vehicle was located parked and vacant hours later by police. Evidence collected at the scene and in the getaway vehicle were both linked to the accused. Hosli-Rombough is currently in custody on other matters. First court appearance is set for May 16th in Red Deer Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing as a second male robber and person believed to be a female driving the getaway vehicle have yet to be identified. Persons with information in regards to the identity of the other two suspects can call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-8514 or If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by RCMP Alberta Media Relations