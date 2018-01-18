RCMP search for owner of recovered WWII German Army Passport

Police recovered the passport on Dec. 13th during an arrest involving stolen property.

The Red Deer RCMP is looking for the owner of Second World War era German Army passport.

The passport has the name “Franz Laue” and police believe it could hold sentimental or historical significance to the owner.

The RCMP have made attempts to contact various families with the same last name, but have not been able to identify the owner.

If you believe you are the owner of of the passport, you can contact the RCMP Exhibits staff at 403 406 2574.

You will be asked to provide description details not found in this story or in the picture to prove ownership.

-Vaughan