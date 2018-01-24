Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

Edmonton police have charged two women with attempted murder in an abuse investigation involving five children under the age of 10.

After receiving a tip from a babysitter last month, police say they checked a house in the city and found the children in a “shocking environment and physical state.”

All of the kids needed medical attention, including two who were admitted to hospital.

Police say they arrested two women who are known to the children and who were responsible for their care.

The women, age 23 and 24, also face other charges including aggravated assault, abandonment of a child, unlawful confinement and criminal negligence.

Police say the children are recovering and are being looked after in loving environments with lots of support.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MADD Red Deer Chapter educates students on impaired driving

Just Posted

MADD Red Deer Chapter educates students on impaired driving

Impaired driving program encourages students to make a pact now

Singer Karac Hendriks performs this weekend at the ACMAs

Hendriks has been nominated for Male Artist and Song of the Year for Thinking Of You

Mugging victim thankful she’s alive after scare downtown

Red Deer woman says man told her, ‘I’m going to kill you’

POLL: Are you concerned about cannabis in the work place?

Red Deerians have their say on cannabis issue

Rebels win on home ice for first time in 87 days

Red Deer snaps 13-game losing streak with 4-1 win over Medicine Hat

WATCH: Mustard Seed gets support again from PCN Women’s Fun Run

Run raised just over $20,000 last year for The Mustard Seed

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Most Read