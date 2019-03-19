Notley calls Alberta’s general election

Voting Day is on April 16.

Alberta is now in a general election.

Premier Rachel Notley called the election in Calgary on Tuesday morning, March 19.

Election Day is April 16.

At the press conference, Notley said the coming election will be about who should be Premier and who fits to be Premier.

“Jason Kenney isn’t working for you. He wants two Albertas — one for the wealthy and one for the rest of us. He wants two Albertas, divided over people’s rights,” said Notley in a press release, adding she wants to build one Alberta.

“I say we stick together through this final stage — from adversity to recovery to shared prosperity — that we take care of each other. Let’s keep fighting for a province that works for everyone.”

Notley says her campaign will fight for good jobs, strong hospitals, good schools and an economy which works for all Albertans, as well as to fighting for pipelines and more refining and upgrading to follow through on the largest economic diversification effort since the days of Premier Peter Lougheed.

While speaking to workers and families in Calgary on Tuesday morning, Notley emphasized her commitment to building a new pipeline to the coast, while also defending Albertans from the UCP’s desire for American-style health care.

“A growing number of conservatives here in Calgary and across Alberta are coming to have serious doubts about Jason Kenney as Premier,” said Notley, adding “a nasty record of intolerance should have no place in the Premier’s office.”

“If that’s what you’re thinking as a conservative — that you just can’t bring yourself to give your vote to Jason Kenney to be Premier of Alberta — then this time, in this election, let’s team up to keep our province moving forward.”

Notley said she believed Alberta’s best days are ahead and “that’s why we will keep fighting for you and for all Albertans.”

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Massive fire at Wetaskiwin’s Rigger’s Hotel
Next story
Alberta Election called for April 16th

Just Posted

Alberta Election called for April 16th

Upcoming election will be about who is fit to be Premier, says Notley

Red Deer athletes qualify for Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru

The official Pan American Games will be held from July 26th to Aug. 11th

Local youngsters lend a helping hand to the Red Deer Hospital

First Steps and Beyond School students donate to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Red Deer RCMP arrest man during break and enter in progress

RCMP found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle

Red Deer RCMP announce new Officer in Charge

Grobmeier has 26 years of service with the RCMP where he has moved through the ranks across Canada

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Fought to unite Alberta conservatives: Former MP Kenney ready to run for premier

Kenney, 50, was born in Oakville, Ont., raised in Saskatchewan, and spent his adult years in Alberta

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley wants chance to ‘finish that job’

Notley, 54, is the daughter of the late Grant Notley, who led the NDP from 1968 to 1984

PHOTOS: Massive fire at Wetaskiwin’s Rigger’s Hotel

Multiple fire departments involved, building badly damaged

Alberta government announces further easing of oil production restrictions

The government said it will continue to monitor the market and its response to the increases

Trudeau condemns hateful, ‘toxic segments’ of society after New Zealand shooting

Prime Minister expressed sorrow at the many attacks in recent years

Air Canada grounds its Boeing Max 8s until at least July 1 to provide certainty

Airlines around the world have been working to redeploy their fleets since their Max 8s were grounded last week

Budget to tout Liberal economic record, provide distraction from SNC furor

This is the Liberal government’s fourth and final budget before the election

Notley’s government puts priority on health care in throne speech

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell kicked off the legislature session

Most Read