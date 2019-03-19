Alberta Election called for April 16th

Upcoming election will be about who is fit to be Premier, says Notley

Albertans will be heading to the polls April 16th for the provincial election.

According to Premier Rachel Notley, the coming election will be about who is fit to be Premier.

Notley said her campaign will fight for good jobs, strong hospitals, good schools, and an economy that works for all Albertans. She vowed to continue fighting for pipelines and more refining and upgrading, following through on the largest economic diversification effort since the days of Premier Peter Lougheed.

“I want to build one Alberta. I say we stick together through this final stage — from adversity to recovery to shared prosperity – that we take care of each other. Let’s keep fighting for a province that works for everyone,” she said.

As for the United Conservative Party Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney finally gets his title shot.

And it’s not a chance the former federal Conservative cabinet minister saw coming until he put together a plan in the summer of 2016 to unite the province’s right-of-centre Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose Party into what would become the United Conservatives.

“If you had talked to me in March of 2016 and said I’m going to be the leader of a merged conservative party and leader of the Opposition and heading into an Alberta election now, I would have said you’re nuts. I had zero inkling to do it,” Kenney said in an interview.

Kenney has promised to balance Alberta’s multibillion-dollar budget deficits within four years by freezing current spending and cutting regulations, taxes and red tape to free up entrepreneurs to grow the economy by what he says would be three per cent a year.

-With files from the Canadian Press