PHOTOS: Massive fire at Wetaskiwin’s Rigger’s Hotel

Stu Salkeld
News Staff
Multiple fire departments involved, building badly damaged
Upcoming election will be about who is fit to be Premier, says Notley
The official Pan American Games will be held from July 26th to Aug. 11th
First Steps and Beyond School students donate to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
RCMP found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle
Grobmeier has 26 years of service with the RCMP where he has moved through the ranks across Canada
Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone
Kenney, 50, was born in Oakville, Ont., raised in Saskatchewan, and spent his adult years in Alberta
Notley, 54, is the daughter of the late Grant Notley, who led the NDP from 1968 to 1984
Multiple fire departments involved, building badly damaged
The government said it will continue to monitor the market and its response to the increases
Prime Minister expressed sorrow at the many attacks in recent years
Airlines around the world have been working to redeploy their fleets since their Max 8s were grounded last week
This is the Liberal government’s fourth and final budget before the election
Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell kicked off the legislature session
Grobmeier has 26 years of service with the RCMP where he has moved through the ranks across Canada
RCMP found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle
First Steps and Beyond School students donate to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
The company has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft grounded by regulators after the Ethiopian crash
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines
Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell kicked off the legislature session
Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded